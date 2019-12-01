|
SKARZYNSKI, John Joseph Age 59 of Kettering, passed away on November 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his mother Anna (Rutkowski) Skarzynski. John is survived by his wife Kathryn; daughters Amanda (Michael) Henry and Laura Skarzynski; father and step-mother Marion "Mike" Skarzynski and Pearl Spicer; brother Michael (Susan) Skarzynski; and two grandchildren, Mason and Asher Henry. John worked in the computer industry at various corporations in the Dayton and Cincinnati area. Throughout his lifetime he enjoyed experiencing nature, learning about history, and helping others. Later in life, one of his favorite past times was popcorn and movie nights with his grandsons. The visitation will be 5-8 PM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Friday December 6, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Smithville Rd. with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Prayers at 9:15 AM at the funeral home before Mass Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dayton Food Bank or the . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019