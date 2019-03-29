Home

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
John Smith Obituary
SMITH, John C. Age 71, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Family will greet friends from 10am-12pm on Monday, April 1 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at noon. Burial in Miami Cemetery, Corwin, OH. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Xavier University's general scholarship fund. For full obituary and condolences please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019
