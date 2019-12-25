Home

1947 - 2019
John Smith Obituary
SMITH, John Edward of Dayton departed this life Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born May 19, 1947 in Sylacauga, AL to the late Theodore Marbury and Vera Smith. A graduate of Roosevelt H.S. and Central State Univ. John was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from the U.S. Postal Services after many years of service. Preceded in death by sister, Delores Smith, and (5) brothers, Tony and Eddie Smith, Theodore II, Fred and Brian Marbury. John is survived by (3) sons, Jermaine, Demetrius and Antoine Smith; (4) sisters, Brigitte Marbury, Judy Pope, Mary (Carson) Taylor and Neva Moon; brother, James Kidd; special niece, Terra "Peaches" Phifer and the Bratchette family; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services 12:30 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Abundant Life MBC, 5025 W. Third St. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Visitation: Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 25, 2019
