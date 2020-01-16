Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Corinthian Baptist Church
700 S. James H. McGee Blvd
Dayton, OH
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Corinthian Baptist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Corinthian Baptist Church
JOHN SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Deacon John Russell "Jack" Transitioned on January 11, 2020. He was a faithful, lifelong member of Corinthian Baptist Church. A graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Class of 1948 and retiree of the United States Postal Service. Deacon Smith was very active in his community as a leader and businessman. A Charter Member and Past Worshipful Master of Equity Lodge #121. A 50-year member of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Ohio and Miami Consistory #26. Deacon Smith was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Ida B. (Jones) Smith and 9 siblings. Left to cherish memories, his children Darryl R. Smith (Medoria); Cheryl A. Brown (Fred); Mark J. Smith (Charisse); nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Masonic Memorial services 10:30 AM, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11:30 AM. Funeral 12:00 PM. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020
