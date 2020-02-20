|
|
SMITH Jr., John Noel Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at Bradford Place on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. John was born in Hazard, Kentucky on December 5, 1931 to John N. and Goldie Latonia (nee Moore) Smith. He graduated from Midway High School in 1949. John enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1950 and served during the Korean War aboard the U.S.S. Mt. McKinley, achieving the rank of Boatswain's Mate and was honorably discharged in 1954. John began his career in the tire industry with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co in Hamilton. On January 28, 1956, he married Irma R. Lyons at St. Joseph Church. In 1963, he and his brother-in-law formed a business partnership and founded J&J Tire Company, which operated retail tire stores in several states through 1987. In the following years, John and Irma continued to manage various business enterprises. John is survived by his daughters, Victoria (Stephen) Haker and Teresa (Kevin) DeBrosse; his grandchildren, Nicholas DeBrosse, Allison (Adam) Hudak, Brian (Daysha Clark) DeBrosse; his great-grandchildren, Ian DeBrosse, Emma Honchul, Logan Hudak, Ava Grace Hudak & Ethan Croft-Dooley; his brother, Cecil "Bud" Greenup; his sisters-in-law, Lois (Jim) Pohlman, Nancy McFarland and Lorena Lyons; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Irma R. Smith; his brother, Jerry M. Smith; and his sister, Melanie S. Smith. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM with celebrant Fr. Jim Elsbernd. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Consolidated School, 925 S 2nd St, Hamilton, OH, 45011 or St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2020