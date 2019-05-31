SOUTH, Sr., John D. 72, of Centerville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly while vacationing in Florida on May 25, 2019. John was born in Middletown, Ohio on May 9, 1947. John graduated from Middletown High School in 1964 before joining the US Army. For more than 30 years, John proudly worked at GM/Delphi as a Plant Foreman. While serving in the Army, he was stationed in Hawaii where his love for nature and photography began. John loved to travel and photograph wildlife in its natural beauty. Some of his favorite places were Yellowstone, Glacier National Park and historic sites such as Fredericksburg, VA and Gettysburg, PA. John loved boating, fishing, golfing and biking. John's greatest love by far was his family! John was never more happy than while watching and photographing his grandchildren's sporting events and theatrical performances. John was known for his quick wit, contagious laughter and his continued devotion to his family. John was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and John South, sister, Patty Bowman, brother, Donald South and grandson, Tyler South. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen South, children John (Donna) South Jr., Leah South, Crystal (Winston) Charles , Mike (Holly) South and Alicia (Sam) Johnson. John also had 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Anderson Funeral Home, Springboro, Ohio on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11am to 1pm. Funeral Ceremony will be held at Anderson Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle Five Points Rd., Dayton, OH 45458. Pallbearers will be pallbearers John South Jr., Mike South, Edson Charles, Sam Johnson, Jeremy Bowman, Dennis Quebe. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary