JOHN STAMPER

STAMPER, John Wess John Wess Stamper, age 92, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Morris Fork, Ky, on May 8, 1928, the son of Pearl and Lydia Stamper. John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. John is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Garland and Darryl Stamper; daughter, Jennifer Turpin; his brothers, Willie, Wilson and Floyd Stamper; his sisters, Lodemia Sebastain, Maxline Combs and Amanda James. John is survived by his wife, of 66 years, Beulah (Combs) Stamper; daughter, Jacqueline McAdams and son, Larry W. Stamper; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister, Nola Dixon. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Burial will be at Springboro Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be 5-8 PM, Monday, September 28, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin. Please visit www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
