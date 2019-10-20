|
STEIN, John L. 87, died early Saturday morning, October 12, 2019, at the Barrington in West Chester, Ohio. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 26, 1932 to John L. Stein, Sr. and Ina (Anderson) Stein. He is survived by his daughters Stephanie L. Martin (Reid) of West Chester and Lisa K. Haven (Mark) of Zanesville, stepdaughter Shari McCann (Kevin) of Gaithersburg, MD and stepson Jeff Wallace (Leslie) of Columbus. Surviving grandchildren include Nina and Travis Martin, Ryan and Christian McCann, Vincent, Treyton and Camron Wallace. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Janalene (Powell) Stein, whom he married on November 14, 1981 and who died on June 14, 2009. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service graveside is planned in late October at the Dayton National Cemetery with full military honors. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 20, 2019