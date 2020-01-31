|
STEVE, John Darrel "Hochi" Was born August 14, 1951 in Hamilton, OH to parents John and Edith Steve. He graduated from Ross High School in 1969 and immediately enlisted in the United States navy. He served as Navy Corp man attached to a deployment of US Marines serving in the waters around Vietnam. Leaving the Navy in 1973 John began a twenty year career as an orderly at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He also worked as a car wash maint. manager until his retirement. Throughout his youth and adult life John worked with his Dad in their lawn care business. John loved the outdoors, animals, and skeet shooting with his Dad and other friends, and achieved many awards. After a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease, John Steve, a nearly life long resident of Sharon Park, passed away at the Ohio Retirement Home in Waynesville, OH on Wednesday January 29, 2020. John is survived by many life long friends and neighbors who cared for him deeply. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Diane Maxey. There will be a celebration of John's Life on Saturday February 1, 2020, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, from 3:00PM to 5:00PM. The family of John would like to express a special thank you to Paul and Ann Ruoff for their care and support throughout John's life. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 31, 2020