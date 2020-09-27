John Stickel

STICKEL, John Albert Passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. John was born in Dayton on January 6, 1944, to Elmer J. and Eileen L. Stickel. He attended St. Mary's Elementary through Middle Schools and graduated from Patterson Co-Op in 1962. After graduation, he went to work for Dayton Perforators (Dayton Progress) and was married later that year. In 1974, he started his own punch and die company; and, with the help of many good and loyal employees, grew it into a successful business-Ultra Punch of Dayton. Over the years, he enjoyed camping, boating, riding motorcycles, learning to scuba dive, flying airplanes, coaching softball, and golfing with his friends and family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jacqueline (Degenhart), 3 Daughters and Sons-in-law, Kim & Steve Botts, Lisa & Bryan Mayhew, Gina & Russell Thomas. Grandchildren include: John Ryan, Emma, Anna, Michael, John Tyler, Julia, Jordan, Austin, Jonathan Baylor and one Great Granddaughter-Lennon Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim. He has one surviving sister, Judi and many nieces and nephews. On-line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.