John SWEENEY

SWEENEY, John R. 92, of Springfield, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in his home. John was born May 27, 1928, to the late William and Estelle (Reddy) Sweeney in Springfield, Ohio. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1947 and joined the United States Air Force, serving four year. He is retired from the City of Springfield Police Division, where he worked as a police officer and a detective for 28 years. John was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Dolores, whom he married October 12, 1991; son, Terrance, of Springfield, OH; four daughters, Cynthia (Jim) Davis, Marion, OH, Colleen Sweeney, Venice, FL, Regina White, Beavercreek, OH, Karen Tobias, Xenia, OH; estranged son, Steven Sweeney; step-children, Mark (Connie), Craig, Lynn, Dawn, Inga Greentree, all of Springfield, OH, Todd Greentree, Columbus, OH; five grandchildren, Jaclyn Bohn, Springfield, OH, Robin (Michael) Bailey, Tipp City, OH, Kyle (Lindsey) Bohn, Beavercreek, OH, Caleb Tobias and Gabriele Tobias of Xenia, OH; step-grandchildren, James, Bryna Davis, Colorado, Robert, Brittany Davis, Findlay, OH, Heather (Jim) DeSalvo, Colorado, Dameon (Leila) Greentree, South Charleston, OH, Devin, Joseph Greentree, Springfield, OH, Kindra (Peter) Berv, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Claire, Olivia and Charlotte Bailey, Donald Williams, Jr., Rylan, Brynan, Camdyn and Knylee Bohn, Hannah Vrooman, Blaine Greentree and Pax Berv, Jimmy and Jackson Davis, Colorado, Aubrey Davis; sister-in-law, Ruth Sweeney, Columbus, OH; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores (Dingledine) Sweeney in 1974; brothers, William T. "Tom" Sweeney, Patrick "Pat" Sweeney, Jerome "Jerry" Sweeney; sister, Mary Lou (McGuff) Belt; sons-in-law, Roger White and Michael Tobias; brother-in-law, Eugene Belt; nephew, Dennis Sweeney; and step-sons, Eric and Scott Greentree. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Teresa Church with Fr. John MacQuarrie officiating. Visitation will be held one-hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Teresa Church or St. Vincent De Paul. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store