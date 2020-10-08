SWEENEY, John J. "Jeff" 59, of Springfield, passed peacefully on October 3, 2020, with his daughter by his side. He was born in Springfield on September 28, 1961, the son of Dr. James W. and Mary (Grusenmeyer) Sweeney. He worked several electrical and handyman jobs in the Springfield area, most recently maintenance at Jeffrey's Place, where he met many special people that he cooked and baked for. Survivors include his daughter, Kaitlyn (Brian Manz) Sweeney; special granddog, Baby Girl; seven siblings, Mary Campbell, Teresa (Fred) Pitstick, Kathleen (Larry) Sowards, Joe (Brenda) Sweeney, Jim (Michelle) Sweeney, Maureen (Darwin) Murray; Colleen (Bill) Birch; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store