John SWEENEY
1961 - 2020
SWEENEY, John J. "Jeff" 59, of Springfield, passed peacefully on October 3, 2020, with his daughter by his side. He was born in Springfield on September 28, 1961, the son of Dr. James W. and Mary (Grusenmeyer) Sweeney. He worked several electrical and handyman jobs in the Springfield area, most recently maintenance at Jeffrey's Place, where he met many special people that he cooked and baked for. Survivors include his daughter, Kaitlyn (Brian Manz) Sweeney; special granddog, Baby Girl; seven siblings, Mary Campbell, Teresa (Fred) Pitstick, Kathleen (Larry) Sowards, Joe (Brenda) Sweeney, Jim (Michelle) Sweeney, Maureen (Darwin) Murray; Colleen (Bill) Birch; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
