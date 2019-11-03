Home

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
TAUSCHER, John E. Age 57, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at . John was a good heart who loved his family, was well liked by his friends and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert H. Tauscher. John is survived by his beloved parents, Thomas and Gail Tauscher; sisters & brothers-in-law, Debra & Joseph Schenk of Oakwood, Theresa & John Stanley of Kettering; brother & sister-in-law, Thomas & Brenda Tauscher of Huber Heights; numerous nieces & nephews, a host of other relatives & friends, and his furry friend, Max. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Monday from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or in John's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019
