Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-6161
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John THOMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John THOMA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John THOMA Obituary
THOMA, John Howard 95 of Oakwood, peacefully passed from this life to his heavenly home, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. John cherished his wife Mary Jo of 70 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Thoma; twin brother, Bill Thoma and several other relatives. John will be missed by his brother, Tom; his two sons, Steve and Jim; granddaughters, Annie, Jennifer, Katie, Molly and Stephanie; his great grandsons, Alex, Andrew, Connor, Jordan and Matthew, several other family members and friends. John was a US Army veteran during WWII and a member of the Post #2800. John was a spiritual businessman. He loved to travel and drink cocktails. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave Dayton, Ohio. A private service will be held for the Thoma family at another time with a private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please participate in a random act of kindness in John's memory. He would truly enjoy such.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -