|
|
THOMA, John Howard 95 of Oakwood, peacefully passed from this life to his heavenly home, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. John cherished his wife Mary Jo of 70 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Thoma; twin brother, Bill Thoma and several other relatives. John will be missed by his brother, Tom; his two sons, Steve and Jim; granddaughters, Annie, Jennifer, Katie, Molly and Stephanie; his great grandsons, Alex, Andrew, Connor, Jordan and Matthew, several other family members and friends. John was a US Army veteran during WWII and a member of the Post #2800. John was a spiritual businessman. He loved to travel and drink cocktails. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave Dayton, Ohio. A private service will be held for the Thoma family at another time with a private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please participate in a random act of kindness in John's memory. He would truly enjoy such.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020