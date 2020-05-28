|
|
THOMAS, John Robert Age 67, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1971, attended Sinclair Community College and was a graduate of the FBI Academy. John started with the Dayton Police Department in 1974 graduating first in his class. Over the course of his career, he served in various capacities, including Police Major, Acting Police Chief, Director of Public Safety and retiring as Acting City Manager. He later was the Assistant Security Director with the TSA. John was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, vacationing at Siesta Key, Florida, but most of all spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Lemmie Thomas, sons, Joel (Amy) Thomas of Dayton, Brett (Kim Horning) Thomas of Cincinnati, Kyle (Shannon Tackett) Thomas of Tipp City, daughter: Bethany (Joey) Longmeier of FL, grandchildren, Aden Lee Thomas, Reese Morel Thomas, Tessa Rain Thomas, Jesse Ryan Thomas, Dean Lynn Thomas, Lailee Anne Thomas, Talianna Lee Longmeier, siblings: Wendy (Larry) Grossnickle of Greenville, Mary Mauer of Arcanum, George Thomas of Tipp City, Nancy (Mark) Murray of Englewood, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Phyllis (Brill) Thomas, brother, Thomas Thomas and nephew: Jason Kyle "Jake" Grossnickle. A Public walk through visitation will be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family request that everyone follow the social distancing guidelines. Memorial Services will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Police History Foundation ( P.O. Box 293157, Dayton, Ohio 45429-9157). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2020