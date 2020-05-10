|
THOMPSON, John "Jack" Age 92 passed away on May 2, 2020 at Lincoln Manor Nursing Home in Dayton, Ohio. Born in Dayton July 1927 and graduated from Fairmont High School in 1945 Jack served in the U.S. Army at the end of WWII where he served as a radio operator. In 1947 Jack took over the operation of Thompson's Supply Company until 1992 when he sold the business to an international marketing company. Jack was active in the real estate and development for 47 years. He also served as Chairman of the Triple S Corporation, an international corporation of sanitary supply dealers. Preceded in death by his mother, Vera Swope Thompson, his father, Clyde Thompson and his devoted wife of 63 years, Jane Young Thompson. Survived by Jeffrey Wood Thompson (Joyce), daughter Melissa Elliott (Robert), Polly Thompson (Ron Besaw), 12 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren all of whom love him dearly and will miss his humor and love. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020