THOMSON, John Alan After a long and distinguished career in journalism, passed away peacefully at his Kettering home November 25, 2019. John was born Jan. 14, 1950 in Elkins, West Virginia and grew up in Tampa, Florida. He graduated from the University of South Florida before embarking on a varied career in the newspaper business. He came to Dayton in November 1989 to assume a position as Assistant Managing Editor at the Dayton Daily News. He successfully led a talented team of people who helped the paper win numerous state and national awards in newspaper design. He led an effort to recruit young minority journalists and mentored them as they progressed in their careers. His life and work touched many people. Passions in his life included becoming a sophisticated authority on fine wines, being an accomplished bicyclist and a discerning student of history. John was preceded in death by his parents John Russell and Marilyn Thomson, sister Lesley Thomson and nephew Shawn Brown. He is survived by sister Lynn Brown and her husband Jim, nephew Rob Brown and special friends Barbara, Chuck, Marjo and Steve. A celebration of John's spirit soaring free from a failed body will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to The Poynter Institute for Media Studies: https://www.poynter.org/support/ Arrangements are by Newcomer Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019