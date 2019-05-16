|
TILLEY, Jr., John Jury Transitioned Home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Stone Spring Care Center. He was born November 10, 1938 in Springfield, Ohio the son of John and Rosa Lee (Walker) Tilley-Hill. He graduated from Springfield High School and served his country in the U.S. Air Force. John retired as a Base Operator at WPAFB. He is survived by three sons, Reggie "Sput" Walker-Tilley of Springfield, Ohio, Jeff (Coretta) Tilley of Huber Hts., Ohio and Greg (Dorothy) Tilley of Fullerton, California; daughter, Valerie (Kevin) Thomas of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; brothers, Thomas (U.B.) Tilley of Los Angeles, California and Tony (Angel) Tilley of Las Vegas, Nevada and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Greater Grace Temple. Burial is Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 16, 2019