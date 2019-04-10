VINES, John R. Passed away suddenly on April 4, 2019 at the age of 59. John was born on Oct. 17, 1959 in Kettering, Ohio and lived most of his life in the Dayton area. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1982. He was employed as a Senior Software Consultant for Infor. John is survived by his wife of 36 years, Janice; his children: Juliana (Vines) and John Crist, Jami Vines and Johnny Vines; 5 grandchildren: Samuel, Joseph, Gracie, Evelyn and Eleanor, all of whom he adored; 4 siblings: Beth (Vines) and David Zainey, Wes and Marianne Vines, Robert Vines and Jane Vines; plus numerous nieces and nephews. John was a lifelong Ohio State fan and spent many Saturdays yelling at his Buckeyes on T.V. He valued living in Columbus near those he loved most and treasured time with his family above all else. His family is grateful for the many special memories they created together. John hoped to retire on the East Coast. However, God decided to give John early retirement in Heaven. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville Friday 11 a.m.- 1p.m. where service will follow at 1:00 p.m.. Interment Blendon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The . Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary