SHANK, John W. Age 83, of Farmersville, went to join the Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was born December 16, 1936 in Dayton to the late John Elmo and Catherine E. (Everhart) Shank. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois Jean Shank in 2009. He is survived by his son, Bill (Mary) Shank; daughter, Angie (J.) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Amber (Chris) Stamper, Bryan Shank, Lacey (Kris) Johnson, and Kari (Jake) Simpkins; sisters and their children, Carol (Dick) Hoerner and Rick, Sherri, and Scott, and Kay (Rich) Garey and Mike, Jeff, and Tim; and many more family and friends. John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. and attained the rank of Corporal. He was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Farmersville. John was a gunsmith, collector and enthusiast, who enjoyed trapshooting, hunting and the outdoors. As well as a member of the Middletown Sports Cub and Numismatist Club. He had previously been a Farmersville volunteer fireman and arson investigator retiring later in life from ALCOA. The family will receive friends Friday, January 3 from 5-7PM at ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, New Lebanon. The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 4 at 10AM at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, Farmersville. Burial with military honors will be a Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria. Contributions in John' memory may be made to the at . www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020