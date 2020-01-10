|
|
WAGNER, John L. "Poppy" 73, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at home. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 13, 1946, the son of the late John and Lucille (Domenico) Wagner. John worked as an electrical repairman for Armco Steel Corp. He served his country in the United States Army as a member of the 1st Calvary. He was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church. John loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially at their sporting events with Franklin football and baseball and Miami Hamilton Harriers baseball. John is survived by his beloved wife, Carmen M. Donisi Wagner; daughter, Deanne (Jeff) Johnson; son, Nick (Theresa) Wagner; four grandchildren, Drew Johnson, Zach Johnson, John Wagner III & Paul Wagner; brother, James P. (Kathi) Wagner; and niece, Fran Wagner. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church, 1405 First Ave.,Middletown with Father Paul Gebhardt as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the mass from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon at the church. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum with military honors presented by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45206. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 10, 2020