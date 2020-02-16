|
WARD Jr., John Age 84 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Maria Joseph Living Care Center. He was born July 16, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois the son of the late John and Gertrude Ward. John was a beloved father, grandfather and brother. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Frances Ward, and son, Mark P. Ward. John is survived by his daughter, Brenda Ward Walker, two granddaughters, Syretta Walker and Danyele Brantley; great-grandson, Xavier Hart; five brothers, Gordon (Marilyn) Ward, Howard (Judy) Ward, Luther (Lori) Ward, Gay Ward and Jim Ward. He will be missed by several nieces, nepheews and his best friend, Lenny Pasley. The Ward brothers would like to thank Terry Atkins for keeping a watchful eye out for their brother. May John rest in peace! Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Interment to follow with military honors at Dayton National Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020