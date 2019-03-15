Home

WEISENBERGER, John R. Age 95, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Astoria Health and Rehab Center. He was born in Franklin, Ohio on August 19, 1923 to Frank and Blanche (Joseph) Weisenberger. John served in the Army during World War II, and he was employed with Delco for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his bride of 69 years, Imogene Webb Weisenberger, parents and siblings. John is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Bob) Dudney and Melody Qualls; 5, grandchildren, James, Blaine, Ben, Carrie, and Thomas, also 6 great grandchildren. Graveside Services are Tuesday 12:00 pm at Woodside Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the Anderson Funeral home, 1357 E. 2nd. St. Franklin. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019
