John WENSITS

WENSITS, John William 79, of Beavercreek, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Melva Wensits. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jeanne Wensits; his children, Jack Wensits and Lori Eskridge; brothers, James (Carol Schaal) Wensits, David (Barbara) Wensits, and Raymond Wensits; and grandchildren, Maya Wensits, Sara Eskridge, Andy Szoke and Holly Szoke. He was very proud to have received a Mechanical Engineer Degree from Purdue University and later to qualify as a Professional Engineer in the State of Ohio. He retired as an automotive engineer from General Motors at the Kettering Delphi division. Subsequently he was employed by S&K Technologies as Program Manager. He was also a President of the local Dayton Chapter of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). As an avid golfer he loved being a member of Walnut Grove Country Club and playing golf there with his many friends. His passion for playing his various guitars extended over 50 years and included many years jamming with his brothers. He was a devoted husband and father, and will be sorely missed. Family and friends will gather for services Monday, June 29, 2020, from 10 AM to 12 PM for a visitation with the Funeral Service at 12 PM. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME. BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 27, 2020.
