WHEELER, John R. Age 83, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Saturday July 6, 2019. John was born December 22, 1935 in Miamisburg, OH to Opal Estel (Kauffman) Wheeler and Russell Charles Wheeler. John retired from General Motors after 31 years of service. He also served in the National Guard and the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years; Viola Wheeler; daughter Pamela Caudill; brother Joe Wheeler and sister Carolyn Williamson; grandchild Jamie Thomas. John is survived by; sons Rick (Julie) Wheeler; Johnny (Sally) Wheeler; and Gene Wheeler; sister, Paula Ward all of Franklin; sister Norma Hoffer and brother Mike (Ona) Wheeler both of Miamisburg; 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation for John will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH. A funeral ceremony will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Mike Wheeler officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery with full military honors. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.anderson-fh.com for the Wheeler family. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019