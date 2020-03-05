|
WHITE, John W. "Jack" 87, of Russells Point, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Wooded Glen Health Care in Springfield, OH. John was born on September 20, 1932 in Hamilton, OH, a son of the late Theodore R. and Eula Mae Pierce White. He was preceded in death by two children, Robert W. White and Sondra K. Pikey, and a brother, Robert H. White. On October 23, 1950, he married Barbara Rockfield in Springfield and she survives along with three children, John (Rusanne) White of Springfield, Howard White of South Vienna, OH and Joyce (Sam Fugate) White of Logan, OH, seven grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, a sister, Joan Acton and son-in-law, Mike Pikey. Jack was a 1950 graduate of Springfield High School and retired from Cooper Energy after 35 years. Per his wishes, no services are planned at this time and inurnment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date. Condolences can be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 5, 2020