|
|
WILLIAMS Sr., John W. Age 81 of Brookville, passed away at Birchwood Care Center on Thursday, November 7, 2019. John was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 12, 1938 to J. Woodrow and Thelma (Seibold) Williams. He worked for Southern Ohio Steel for 41 years. John loved being outdoors, boating, reading, and spending time with his family. On November 25, 1963 he married Betty C. Lampp and together they had five children. John is survived by his children, Geri (Greg) Dunlap, John W. (Shannon East) Williams Jr., Sandy (Craig) Goans, David Williams, and Mark Williams; his grandchildren, Sarah (Jeremy), Hannah, Casey, and Adan; and his nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years Betty C. Williams; his sister, Debbie Williams; his brothers, James and Barry Williams; and his parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Whitaker officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 12, 2019