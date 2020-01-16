|
WILLIAMS, John A. "Johnny" 64, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Springfield on December 15, 1955, the son of Gene and Lula (McFarland) Williams. Johnny enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a Steeler's fan. He especially loved fishing and animals of any kind. Survivors include his beloved wife of 39 years, Cheryl; sons, Travis and Justin Williams; Daughters, Kayla Gabriel, Shannon Houser and |Jessica Morrow; grandsons, Skyler Houser and Dylan Cotterman; sisters, Rose (Rick) Smith, Margie Rozell, Cheri Robinson; brother, Doug Chiles; Uncles, Tom Chiles and Ralph Foley; Aunt, MaryAnn Chiles-Foley, several nieces, nephews and cousins, along with his beloved pets, Mindy Sue and Momma Kitty. He was preceded in death by his parents, and biological father Bernard Chiles. Per Johnny's request, there will be no formal services. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving his family. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 16, 2020