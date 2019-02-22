WILLIS, John E. "Jack" 79, of Middletown, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on October 31, 1939 to parents John Raymond and Mary Ellen (Hill) Wills. Jack graduated from Fenwick High School in the Class of 1958. He retired from Armco Steel (now AK Steel) in 1997 after 32 years of service from the BOF Dept. Jack was a member of Holy Family Parish-St. John Church and was a life member of Orioles Nest 193. He loved being outdoors, traveling, spending winters in Florida and NASCAR. Mr. Wills is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Ruth Ann (Chupka) Wills; son, Chris (Georganna) Wills; daughter, Cheryl Ann (Fred) Creager; grandchildren, Tyler Wills, Joseph Wills, Amy Creager & April Creager; two great granddaughters & one great grandson; brother, Mark Wills; nephew, Kelly Wills; and numerous other loving family & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard M. Wills. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church, 1405 First Avenue, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30 - 11:30 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary