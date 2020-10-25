WILSON, Sr., John Martin
Age 100, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, October 22, 2020. John was born on September 20, 1920, in Springfield, the son of the late William Wilson and Mable (Young) Holman. John is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Clare R.
Wilson in 2005; two brothers, William and Robert Wilson; and his sweet dog, Fracas. He is survived by his children, Donna Comer, Sandy (Chuck) Costakos, Judy (Larry) Miller, John
Wilson, Jr. (Cheri McSheffery) and Linda (Roger) Hamilton; grandchildren, Rodney Ferryman, Kevin Ferryman, Sr., Larissa Minch, Stephanie McAllister, Kenzi Lucas, Baron Hollingsworth, Nathan Rofe, Shane Rofe, Cindy Ballard and Daniel Hamilton; 13 great-grandchildren; and his favorite dog,
Hopper. John was a proud United States Navy WWII veteran, serving in the South Pacific. He retired from Ohio Bell, was a past volunteer firefighter for the Garden Acres Station, and was the previous owner of Cedar Lawn Driving Range which he ran for 22 years. John had many accomplishments throughout his life and was proud of his most recent goal of making it to 100 years old. He loved fishing, playing Euchre with family and friends, was an avid OSU sports fan, he never missed a Reds game and always enjoyed listening to his country music. Anyone who knew John could see his passion and fondness for all animals, especially his dogs. His family was at the center of his life and he always made sure to create memories with them every chance he could. John will be laid to rest beside his wife at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with a private family service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date for all friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John to the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078 or by visiting www.champaignaviationmuseum.com
. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
.