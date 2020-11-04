1/1
John WISE
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WISE, John

Hamilton - John Wise. Beloved husband of the late JoAnn A. Wise for 62 years. Devoted

father of Barbara Reed and Christine (Stephen) Norton. Cherished grandfather of Tara Wise, Jessica (Bradley) Westerbeck, and Joseph

Norton. Loving great-grandfather of Isabella "Bella" Westerbeck and Scarlett Westerbeck. Dear friend of

Randy (Robin) Adams. Also

survived by numerous nieces & nephews. John passed away on October 26, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Member of the Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club and the Experimental Aircraft Association. Visitation will be held on Saturday,

November 7th from 1 PM until 2:30 PM, with a Reflection Service starting after the visitation at the Paul R. Young

Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to

the Academy of Aeronautics (www.modelaircraft.org/donate) or to Animal Friends Humane Society Butler County

(www.animalfriendshs.org). Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
Funeral services provided by
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
513-863-7077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved