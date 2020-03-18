|
WITTEK Jr., John P. "Jack" Age 86 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Jack had worked at Liberal Market, Stumps and later retired from the Crosset Company. He was also currently working in the produce department at the West Milton IGA. Jack loved being with his family, golfing and playing cards. He also enjoyed throughout his whole grocery career the everyday talks and hugs with his customers. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law: Susan Wittek of Harrison Twp., Karen (Kelly) Rapp of Brookville, grandson: Anthony Rapp, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Thelma (Zinn) Wittek Sr., wife: Janet (Weidner) Wittek, son: David Wittek, brother: Everett Lee and half sister: Sylvia. A Graveside Service will he held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens (7217 W. National Rd., Brookville). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020