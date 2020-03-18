Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Royal Oak Memorial Gardens
7217 W. National Rd.
Brookville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wittek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wittek Jr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Wittek Jr. Obituary
WITTEK Jr., John P. "Jack" Age 86 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Jack had worked at Liberal Market, Stumps and later retired from the Crosset Company. He was also currently working in the produce department at the West Milton IGA. Jack loved being with his family, golfing and playing cards. He also enjoyed throughout his whole grocery career the everyday talks and hugs with his customers. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law: Susan Wittek of Harrison Twp., Karen (Kelly) Rapp of Brookville, grandson: Anthony Rapp, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Thelma (Zinn) Wittek Sr., wife: Janet (Weidner) Wittek, son: David Wittek, brother: Everett Lee and half sister: Sylvia. A Graveside Service will he held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens (7217 W. National Rd., Brookville). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -