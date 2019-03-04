Home

John Wolslagel Obituary
WOLSLAGEL, John Richard "Rick" Age 67, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, February 28th, 2019 at home. Rick was born September 9th, 1951 to Alberta (Belser) and John Wolslagel. Rick earned a Bachelors Degree in Business, and was employed as a sales manager at the Philips Corporation for over 20 years. Rick loved cars, and was very proud of his own small collection. He enjoyed breakfast at the Blueberry Cafe and training, walking, and taking his dog, Taz, to the dog park. He will be deeply missed on the next group trip to Cancun, the next time meatloaf is on the menu, and the next time anyone is in need of a reminder to "Press On Regardless." Rick was preceded in death by his parents and niece Holly Sue Crabtree. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jeanie, sister Anita Teach, sisters-in-law Pam (Craig) Idle, Vickie Vantrees, and Peggy (Hobie) Bruce, many beloved nieces and nephews, close friends Craig and Roxann Patrick, Pat and Vivian O'Connell and Steve and Mary Grech, and their toy Australian Shepherd, Taz. To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during the visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, Ohio 45385 on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm with Life Celebration Memorial Services to follow immediately at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Francis Kennels Rescue, 1984 Lower Bellbrook Rd, Xenia, OH 45385. Donations can be made using the following link https://www.franciskennels.com/rescue# You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree, and share a story about Rick at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 4, 2019
