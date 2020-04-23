Dayton Daily News Obituaries
More Obituaries for John WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John WRIGHT


1960 - 2020
John WRIGHT Obituary
WRIGHT, John Joseph 59, of Columbus, passed away April 20, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. He was born July 4, 1960 in Richwood, Ohio. John enjoyed sketching and coloring, word puzzles, and watching game shows. Survivors include three children, Joseph (Chaleighcha) Wright of Mount Sterling, OH, Heather Wright of New Carlisle, and Justin Tyler (Vicki) Wright of Columbus; five grandchildren, Cameron, Joeleigh, Baby Tyler, Joevaughnie, and A'niyah Wright; and one brother, Timothy D. Wright. He was preceded in death by his wife, Corinna Ann Wright on May 24, 2019, and his parents, John D. and Eva M. (Gamble) Wright. Private services will be held for the family with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 23, 2020
