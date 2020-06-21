John YOST
YOST, John Dwight Longtime resident of Jamestown, but recent resident of Xenia, died at home after a long battle with diabetes, Sun. April 26. His wife, loving family and friends were by his side. Born in Dayton Dec. 9, 1949, to Walter and Mary Yost. He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School. An example of the truest of love stories: John and Kathy married in Dayton June 25, 1977. In the buried utilities industry, he built a career as a legendary Supervisor for CTS of Seltzer Corp. Survived by children, Shannon (Barry) and Jason (Lara), grandchildren, Wayne (Caitlyn-expecting son) Harlow, Baylee (expecting twins Zaniyah Rae and Zavion JD), Payton, brother, Jim and sister, Beverly Fleming; Jason's grandchildren, Stephen, Aubriella, Ariana and Madelyn. In loving memory of Pappy and Granny: Come eat, drink, share memories & celebrate their lives Sat. June 27th, 4 PM service with party to follow at Gilberts Party Barn-2146 Treibein Rd, Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, event contributions will be accepted. For those wishing condolences: www.SchlientzandMoore.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
