Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for John ZENGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John ZENGEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John ZENGEL Obituary
ZENGEL, John A. 89 of Centerville passed away May 28th, 2019 at Miami Valley South Hospital. John was born April 14th, 1930 in Dayton OH to the late Adam V. & Elizabeth (Schumacher) Zengel. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister Rosalie Kemper. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Charlene; children David, Robert (Leslie), William (Debbie), John (Amy) & Victor Zengel, Jenny (Bill) Iams; Siblings Karl (Connie), George (Anita), Adam (Mariada), Sister Betty Ann Zengel, SND, deN, & Zita (John) Leiker; 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild. John worked for & was co-owner of Zengel Construction Company for over 60 years, having built numerous custom homes in Dayton, Oakwood, Kettering, Centerville, and Miami & Washington Townships. He was an honors graduate of Chaminade High School & attended University of Dayton for 2 years. John was a member of I ncarnation Catholic Church, having served early on as an usher, lector, & CCD teacher. He was also involved in building the rectory, the building that is currently the parish offices, & the first addition to the school. John was a member of Centerville's first City Council, having served 2 terms. He was active in City government, serving on several commissions & was appointed an elector to serve on the Centerville City Charter Commission in 1992. John was an avid golfer & bowler for over 70 years. His main passion was bowling and over the years accumulated numerous awards, most notably: Centerville Lanes Bowler of the Year in 1974, DBA Seniors Doubles Champion 2002 & 2003, Individual Seniors Champion in 1998, & was elected to the Greater Dayton USBC Veterans Hall of Fame in 2010. John enjoyed teaching & helping bowlers of all ages, especially his grandchildren Robbie & Brogan. John always had memorable family vacations, especially those to Florida. He was always involved & attended the sporting events of his children & grandchildren. He was a positive influence on all he met & had a smile & chuckle you could never forget. He had a pragmatic life philosophy & wisdom that could benefit one of any age. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2nd from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel. John will be celebrated in a Mass of Christian burial on Monday, June 3rd at 10:30 a.m. the Church of the Incarnation in Centerville. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, Attn; Development Department, 701 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45215. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now