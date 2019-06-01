ZENGEL, John A. 89 of Centerville passed away May 28th, 2019 at Miami Valley South Hospital. John was born April 14th, 1930 in Dayton OH to the late Adam V. & Elizabeth (Schumacher) Zengel. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister Rosalie Kemper. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Charlene; children David, Robert (Leslie), William (Debbie), John (Amy) & Victor Zengel, Jenny (Bill) Iams; Siblings Karl (Connie), George (Anita), Adam (Mariada), Sister Betty Ann Zengel, SND, deN, & Zita (John) Leiker; 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild. John worked for & was co-owner of Zengel Construction Company for over 60 years, having built numerous custom homes in Dayton, Oakwood, Kettering, Centerville, and Miami & Washington Townships. He was an honors graduate of Chaminade High School & attended University of Dayton for 2 years. John was a member of I ncarnation Catholic Church, having served early on as an usher, lector, & CCD teacher. He was also involved in building the rectory, the building that is currently the parish offices, & the first addition to the school. John was a member of Centerville's first City Council, having served 2 terms. He was active in City government, serving on several commissions & was appointed an elector to serve on the Centerville City Charter Commission in 1992. John was an avid golfer & bowler for over 70 years. His main passion was bowling and over the years accumulated numerous awards, most notably: Centerville Lanes Bowler of the Year in 1974, DBA Seniors Doubles Champion 2002 & 2003, Individual Seniors Champion in 1998, & was elected to the Greater Dayton USBC Veterans Hall of Fame in 2010. John enjoyed teaching & helping bowlers of all ages, especially his grandchildren Robbie & Brogan. John always had memorable family vacations, especially those to Florida. He was always involved & attended the sporting events of his children & grandchildren. He was a positive influence on all he met & had a smile & chuckle you could never forget. He had a pragmatic life philosophy & wisdom that could benefit one of any age. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2nd from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel. John will be celebrated in a Mass of Christian burial on Monday, June 3rd at 10:30 a.m. the Church of the Incarnation in Centerville. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, Attn; Development Department, 701 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45215. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary