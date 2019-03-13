ENGLE, Johnie Graham 71, of Springfield, passed away March 10, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 9, 1947 in Montgomery County, Ohio, the son of Graham and Anthanola (McKee) Engle. Mr. Engle attended the Lower Valley First Baptist Church. Johnie was a kind gentle man who, until his last day, would always say thank you with a smile, even for the smallest of deeds and gestures. He was a lover of cars, a gifted mechanic and handyman. He could fix anything. Johnie had a great passion for fishing and if he wasn't working on cars or around the house, he was fishing at the nearest lake. Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years; Patricia (Gates) Engle, his father; Graham Engle, three children; Sheila (Jonathan) Sollars, John (Jenny) Engle and Terry (Pamala) Engle, grandchildren; John, Jay (Megan), Dallas, Jeremiah, Kevin (Megan), Cody, Arianah, Mackenzie, Glen, Jordan, Shawna, Brittany and Clarissa, thirteen great grandchildren, three sisters; Carolyn (Rick) Gilley, Joyce (Danny) DeWitt and MaryAnn (Craig) Johnson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother; Glen Frank Engle and his mother. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 7:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 7:00PM Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Dale Stumbo officiating. In lieu of flowers, tune up your car and check the pressure in your tires, or just go fishing. Johnie would have wanted it that way. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary