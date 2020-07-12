1/1
Johnnie DEMMINGS
DEMMINGS, Johnnie M. Age 100, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Survived by two devoted daughters, Billie J. Foster and Joyce M. Demmings; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Rev. Margie Smith and Daisy Pierson; brother, Wendell (Faye) Taylor; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Homegoing Celebration, 12 PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation at 11 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. Masks are required. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
11:00 AM
Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church
JUL
16
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
