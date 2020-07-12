Johnnie DEMMINGS

DEMMINGS, Johnnie M. Age 100, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Survived by two devoted daughters, Billie J. Foster and Joyce M. Demmings; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Rev. Margie Smith and Daisy Pierson; brother, Wendell (Faye) Taylor; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Homegoing Celebration, 12 PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation at 11 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. Masks are required. HHRoberts.com