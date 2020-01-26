|
PORTER, Johnnie L. Age 90 passed away January 20, 2020. Born July 17, 1929 to Weston, Sr. and Mazer Qualls in Jonesboro, Louisiana. Johnnie was a faithful member of Mt. Enon Baptist Church. She retired from Good Samaritan Hospital with over 20 years of service and Community Blood Center Tissue Services. Preceded in death by her dear parents; husband, Lent G. Porter; daughter, Wanda L.; son: Ricky L.; three grandsons; two brothers: James and Weston Qualls, Jr. Johnnie leaves to cherish her memory her devoted children: Effie (Coleman) Cummings, Trenda (Larry) Makupson, Bonita Reed, Minister Tammy McGhee, Timothy Porter; Stepdaughters: Lorna Barnes, El Dorado, AR and Deloise Baker, North Little Rock, AR; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister: Jerlie Malone, Los Angeles, CA; special sisters-in-law, Alphafretta Qualls and Ora Qualls, Jonesboro, LA; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Homegoing Service 11 A.M., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation 9 11 A.M. The family will receive friends at 10 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020