SAIN, Johnnie M. Loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, born February 22, 1955, passed away peacefully May 23, 2020. She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Richard) Holley, Carriaretha (Aaron) Paschal of Dayton, Kenya Sain of Huber Heights, OH, Willie Sain, Jr. of Fairborn, OH; son-in-law, Billy Jackson of Dayton; mother-in-law, Berl Sain of Flint, MI; loving siblings, Mozell Parram, Willis (Rosie) Wooden, Larry (Lucille) Wooden, all of Bolivar, TN, Diane (Leslie) Howard of Saulsbury, TN, Diana (Gary) Atwater of Thompson, GA, Linda Dubose, Moraine, OH, Annette Wooden and Earl Dubose of Bolivar, TN, David Wooden of Des Moines, IA, Barry Wooden of Chicago, IL. Her legacy and hope for the future is alive and well in her twelve grandchildren that she affectionately named the Sain Gang: Jalyssa, Billy, Miecho, Caia, Jaia, Jaylin, Richard Jr., Faith, Aaryn, Keniya, Jhye, and Kiyomi; two great grandchildren; loving companion, Mezgebe Kiffle; a host of devoted in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, walk-through visitation will be held 9-11 am Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private family service immediately following. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, and/or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.