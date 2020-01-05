Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
MT. MORIAH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH
301 Mia Ave.
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
MT. MORIAH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH
301 Mia Ave.
Johnnie Shackleford Obituary
SHACKLEFORD, Johnnie M. Age 85 of Dayton, passed away December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., MONDAY, January 6, 2020 at MT. MORIAH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 301 Mia Ave., with Pastor Herman L. Walker, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at wwwthomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
