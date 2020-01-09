|
|
SWAIN, Johnnie Mae 83 of Springfield, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. Johnnie Mae was born September 21, 1936 in Geneva, Georgia to Johnny Haggins and Katie Mae Turner. Johnnie Mae was married to the late John Albert Swain for over forty-two years. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Dorothy Fluker. Rita (Charles) Jackson, Donna Benners, and son, John (Toni) Bray. Also a special sister, Evelyn Turner, sister-in?law, Lillian Swain, six grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, four great, great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Johnnie Mae was preceded in death by her husband, John; mother, Katie Mae; brother, Dale Haggins; father, Johnny Haggins and stepfather, George Turner. Service will be held at Second Baptist Church, 615 S. Wiittenberg Ave, Springfield, Ohio 45506, on Friday, January 10, 2020 with visitation from 9 am -11 am, service to follow at 11 am. Service entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 9, 2020