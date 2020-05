BOWMAN, Johnny Lewis Age 68, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2020. He was born October 12, 1951 in Haysi, VA, son of the late Charles Luke & Ona (Gilbert) Bowman. A US Army Vietnam War Era Veteran, Johnny retired as a manufacturing engineer for the Avery Dennison Co., formerly known as Monarch Marking Systems. Surviving are his loving wife, Nancy Sue Bowman; seven brothers & sisters; several nieces and nephews and many life long friends. A gathering of Johnny's friends celebrating his life will be held Saturday afternoon, June 13 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington. Contributions in Johnny's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com