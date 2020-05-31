Johnny BOWMAN
BOWMAN, Johnny Lewis Age 68, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2020. He was born October 12, 1951 in Haysi, VA, son of the late Charles Luke & Ona (Gilbert) Bowman. A US Army Vietnam War Era Veteran, Johnny retired as a manufacturing engineer for the Avery Dennison Co., formerly known as Monarch Marking Systems. Surviving are his loving wife, Nancy Sue Bowman; seven brothers & sisters; several nieces and nephews and many life long friends. A gathering of Johnny's friends celebrating his life will be held Saturday afternoon, June 13 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington. Contributions in Johnny's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
