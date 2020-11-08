1/
Johnny DUFF
1943 - 2020
DUFF, Johnny D.

Age 77 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born on February 19, 1943, in Allock, KY, the son of the late William & Virgie (Combs) Duff. Mr. Duff was a retired Millwright for General Motors with over 34 years of service; he was a 50 year member of the Minerva Lodge #98 F & A.M. in Miamisburg. Johnny was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed traveling over the years. Preceded in death by his brother Donald E. Duff, and by 2 sisters Yvonne Pope & Billie Sue Williams. He is survived by his loving companion of 35 years Geraldine Leet, his brother Alger Duff, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Swart

Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Terrell Hudson officiating. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will

receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Masonic Services at 6:30 p.m. Please wear masks. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Mr. Duff's memory. Please share

memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Johnny Duff, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Swart Funeral Home
NOV
9
Service
06:30 PM
Swart Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Swart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Swart Funeral Home
207 E Central Ave
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-3686
