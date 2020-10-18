HALCOMB, Johnny Ed Johnny Ed Halcomb, age 74, passed away at Hospice of Dayton
on October 15, 2020. Johnny was born to parents William and Glessie (Stamper) Halcomb on August 24, 1946, in Fleming-Neon, Kentucky, who preceded him in death as well as other family members. Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Vergie (Collins) Halcomb; children Tim (Stephanie) Halcomb, John and Greg Halcomb, Stephanie (Dan) Gereg, and Shelley (Brian) Huelskamp; grandchildren Morgan and Gabrielle Halcomb, James Goforth, Jonathan, Christopher, Dalton, and Dillon Halcomb, Amanda Brink, Amber Kombrinck, Greg Halcomb, Dakota Gereg, and Audrey and Natalie Huelskamp; great-grandchildren Jackson, Beau, Charley, Arianna, Gabby, Ruby; and many other relatives. Johnny served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War receiving the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Soldiers Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Rifle Sharpshooter badge. Later, Johnny worked and retired from the Chrysler Corporation in Dayton as an Inspector. He also attended church at The Church at Eastmont in Riverside, Ohio. Johnny loved his wife and family and all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much and he will be greatly missed by them. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with Pastors Brian Kershaw and David Faile officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia, Ohio. The use of Face Masks and Social Distancing is required at all events. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com