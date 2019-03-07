|
HIBBARD, Johnny V. Age 81 of Lebanon, passed away at TriHealth Bethesda Arrow Springs on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Johnny was born in Manchester, Kentucky on November 18, 1937 to Carlo Hibbard and Rosa B. Rogers Hibbard. Johnny was a US Army Veteran, member of the Eagles 3680 and retired from Kornylak Corp. Johnny is survived by daughters, Tammy (Gary) Hurd and Tina Barnhorn; special friend, Joan Davis; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; brothers, Everett (Merrill), Roy (Bonnie), Billy (Karen), Luke (Nancy) and Daryl (Tammy) Hibbard. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Carlo and Rosa B. (Rogers) Hibbard; wife, Treva (Russell) Hibbard; brothers, Ronald and Larry Hibbard. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11am to 12PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave, Hamilton OH 45013. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home with Jack Young officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 7, 2019