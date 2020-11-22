1/
Johnny MILBY
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILBY, Johnny E.

Age 74, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Johnny was born April 17, 1946, in Dayton, to the late Stephen & Helen (Cathcart) Milby. In addition to his parents, Johnny was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald, Steven & Jerry. Johnny never met a stranger, and the love of his life was music. Everyone who knew him loved him. He is survived by two siblings: Terry Milby & his wife, Sharon and Alice Benner & her husband, Donald. Private services will be held with interment at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved