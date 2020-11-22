MILBY, Johnny E.



Age 74, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Johnny was born April 17, 1946, in Dayton, to the late Stephen & Helen (Cathcart) Milby. In addition to his parents, Johnny was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald, Steven & Jerry. Johnny never met a stranger, and the love of his life was music. Everyone who knew him loved him. He is survived by two siblings: Terry Milby & his wife, Sharon and Alice Benner & her husband, Donald. Private services will be held with interment at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



