|
|
TAYLOR, Johnny Harold Age 87, of Huber Heights (Phoneton), passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife & children. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Grace & Claude Taylor; sisters, Alma Schnier & Virginia Back; brother, Jack Taylor; daughter-in-law, Mary Taylor; granddaughter, Ashley Elizabeth Taylor. Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Ann Taylor; children, Michael J. Taylor (Debbie Bonhaus), Linda (Bob) Warden; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces & nephews and many other relatives & friends. Due to the family's concern for our community during the COVID-19 crisis, the funeral service for Johnny will be private with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. Interment Bethel Cemetery West. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The in Johnny's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020