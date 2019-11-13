|
|
WRIGHT, Johnny Ford 65, of Franklin, OH; passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Hospice of Butler Warren Counties. Johnny was born in Dayton, OH on August 3, 1954 to Ford and Icy Mae (Martin) Wright. He was preceded in death by his father, Ford Wright. Johnny is survived by his mother, Icy Mae Wright of Carlisle, OH; one brother, Jim (Mona) Wright; two sisters, Wanda (Wayne) Knapp and Jeannie (Richard) Thomas; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews, and one great great nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also, Crystal Ewing and her children, Donna, Ross, Francis, grandchildren and friends and neighbors. Funeral services are 1pm Friday 15, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH with Pastor Daniel Sowards officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 13, 2019