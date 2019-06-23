JOHNSON, Dorothy M. Age 93, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at The Landings Assisted Living Center in Huber Heights. Dorothy was born July 17, 1925 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Warner Rex & Ida Mabel (Buckner) West. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, William Johnson; and by two siblings, William J. Fucsik and Joy Marie Hartman. Dorothy was a member of Sulpher Grove United Methodist Church and of both the Sulpher Grove & Huber Heights Seniors Groups. She is survived by two sons, William W. (Carolyn) and Chris C. (Barbara) Johnson; three grandchildren, Mark Duffy, Kevin Duffy (Amy) & Summer Lindsey (Chad); and by four great grandchildren, Finnegan & River Rain Duffy and Emerson & Elliot Lindsey. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, at Sulpher Grove United Methodist Church, 7505 Taylorsville Rd, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Dorothy to Sulpher Grove Church. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary